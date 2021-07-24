NEWMAN (CBS13) – A driver was arrested during a traffic stop after being found with methamphetamine and an unrestrained toddler as a passenger, the Newman Police Department said on Saturday.
Ronny Soares, 48, of Newman, was pulled over at around 1:11 p.m. along the 26000 block of Highway 33.
Newman police said Soares admitted to having the drugs inside of the vehicle. More than 80 grams of meth were found in a baggy.
The young child, a boy, was released to his mother who was called to the scene, Newman police said.
Soares faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, child endangerment and other traffic-related offenses.