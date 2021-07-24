CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Kevin On Rollerskates
Roller King
889 Riverside Ave.
Roseville
(916) 783-0918
http://www.rollerkingroseville.com

Lattes For Ladies
222 Vernon St.
Now-August 7th
http://www.figtreecoffee.com

READ MORE: SMUD Restores Power After Major Outage In Rio Linda and Natomas

Fusion Rose Events
9111 Kiefer Blvd.
Sacramento
http://www.fusionrose.com

Back to School Block Party
Sunrise MarketPlace
Today: 11 am-3 pm
http://www.sunrisemarketplace.com

READ MORE: Sacramento Fire Department Facing Potentially Dangerous Staffing Shortage

The Funky Market 209
The Fruit Yard
7948 Yosemite Blvd.
Modesto
Hours: 9am-4pm
Social Media: Facebook – @Funkymarket209

Panelli Passing Academy: Valley Elite Football Camp
Central Catholic High School, Modesto, CA
IG: @panellipassingacademy
Twitter: @Greg_Panelli

Christmas in July
11am-5pm Saturday, July 24th
Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery
111 S. Sutter Street
Stockton
https://www.facebook.com/mexicanheritagecenter
https://www.instagram.com/mexicanheritagecenter/
https://www.mexicanheritagecenter.org/

MORE NEWS: Family Evacuated From Path Of Dixie Fire Hopes Their Lake Almanor Home Is Spared

Impersonate Me
http://www.impersonateme.com