Girls Love To Fly
http://www.Girlslovetofly.com
Five Star Furniture
629 Lincoln Blvd.
Lincoln
(916) 745-2131
http://www.facebook.com/fivestarfurniture4u
http://www.fivestarfurniture4u.com
Sherry’s Custom Designs
http://www.etsy.com/shop/sherryscustomdesigns
SPLASH 2021
Saturday, September 11
For Tickets: http://www.rosevillechamber.com/events/annual/splash/
Manteca Classic Car Show & Swap Meet
Orchard Valley Promenade Center
1060 Peremiter Drive
Manteca
July 25th, 6 am-3 pm
Social Media: Ig – @Sjvautoswapmeets
E’s Wood Working Design’s
@eswoodworkdesigns on Insta
E’s Wood Work Designs on Facebook
San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services (SJCDCSS) Community Block Party
Chase Chevrolet
6441 Holman Rd., Stockton
Facebook: sjchildsupport
Instagram: sanjoaquindcss
Twitter: @SanJoaquinDCSS
LinkedIn: SanJoaquinCountyChildSupport Services
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeAfvClwgNOLm9j-JrNAmsg
http://www.sjgov.org/department/dcss/default
Fresh Kicks 4 Kids Free Shoe Giveaway
Hidden Gems Thrift Store
2245 Florin Road, Suite 12
Sacramento
11am-3pm
Instagram – @Teamvoy & @Berryaccius
http://www.voiceoftheyouth.org
Weekend Book Club
http://www.raerankin.com
Nat’l Wine & Cheese Day
http://www.lacrema.com