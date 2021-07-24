WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two West Sacramento residents were indicted this week for a mail fraud and identity theft scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Kimberly Acevedo, 50, and Philip Rich, 49, received a 12-count indictment, including charges of unlawful possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, possession of stolen mail, aggravated identity theft and mail theft.
Prosecutors said the mail fraud scheme was conducted between March 2019–March 2020.
Acevedo and Rich allegedly obtained victims’ personal information to apply for new credit cards, checkbooks, debit cards and other items to be sent to the victim’s homes. The pair then is accused of submitting change-of-address requests with the U.S. Postal Service to reroute the mail to their own home address.
The pair allegedly would then use the contents of the mail to make fraudulent purchases and cash fraudulent checks.
If convicted, Acevedo and Rich face up to 37 years in prison if convicted of all charges, the DOJ said. Both also face $250,000 in fines on each count.