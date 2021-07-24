SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a South Land Park apartment.

Investigators aren’t saying how she died but say the woman had serious injuries to her body.

“I wish I would’ve reached out for her,” a neighbor said.

A woman who asked CBS13 not to identify her cried over the death of her neighbor she often saw outside.

“Every day, every day on her patio,” she said.

She says the deceased was a mother.

“I just feel bad, just feel so eerie and quiet out there,” she said.

It was around 9:30 Friday night when Sacramento police showed up at the mother’s apartment and found her dead inside.

According to neighbors, the woman may have been stabbed to death, though police have not confirmed any details.

“It’s a surprise for me, you know, I never imagined [this would happen],” said Victor Torres.

Torres says he talked to the woman’s boyfriend who was too distraught to speak with CBS13 on camera Saturday evening.

“I just spoke to the boyfriend and the boyfriend told me about everything he’s seen, and he never imagined [this is going to happen],” Torres said.

“When it’s close like this, it definitely makes you pause and makes you think,” said neighbor Lance Wright.

Wright says he saw the woman in passing.

“She actually did park right next to us,” he said.

The homicide investigation is now leaving people on edge wondering if anything could have been done to save the woman’s life.

“I know police have been there before, so maybe that should’ve been a sign for somebody to reach in. Then, maybe they could’ve done more before they had to come here for this thing,” a neighbor said.

Police haven’t shared any information about a possible suspect. The coroner’s office hasn’t released the woman’s identity.