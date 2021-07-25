STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead at a Stockton intersection late Saturday night.
The Stockton Police Department on Sunday said officers received reports at around 11:13 p.m. of a person down in the roadway near El Dorado and Church streets in the Seaport District.
The victim, 33, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity remains unknown at this time.
Details regarding what killed the man were not released, but Stockton police have ruled it a homicide.
There was no information on a suspect.
Anyone who may have been a witness or has information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.