GEORGETOWN (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in El Dorado County, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Sunday.
Edgar L. Benitez, 25, was last seen in his dorm just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the Growlersburg Camp near the community of Georgetown. According to the CDCR, he was not present for a camp count, which happened soon after at around 11 p.m.
Benitez is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The CDCR said Benitez was convicted of a first-degree residential burglary in Los Angeles County and was scheduled for release on December 30, 2022.
All local law enforcement agencies and the California Highway Patrol are searching for Benitez.
Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Benitez is asked to contact the Growlersburg Conservation Camp Commander at (530) 333-4244, or the Sierra Conservation Center Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, extension 5439.