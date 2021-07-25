STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was found guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a beloved Lodi podiatrist back in 2018, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
Christopher Costello, 29, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said Costello was found guilty for his role in the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock, who was retired, in his home on August 1, 2018.
Numerous others await sentencing or trial in connection to Shock's killing, Salazar said. Raymond Jacquett IV, 29, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2019. Robert Elmo Lee, 82, and Mallory Stewart Jr., 31, are awaiting trial set for February 2022.
Jacquett was found guilty of being the getaway driver.
"Thank you to Deputy District Attorney Ted McGarvey and our partners in law enforcement for their dedication to seeking justice for the Shock family," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "This sends a clear message that my office is dedicated to ensuring those who harm members of our community are held accountable to the full extent of the law. We remain committed to ending gun violence in our community and advocating for the victims of these violent crimes."
Shock, who was 67 at the time of his death, was found at his home with multiple gunshot wounds.