SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man hit after an alleged drunk driver plowed into a group of cyclists on the American River Parkway last month has died.

He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 76-year-old Michael Dodson, of Sacramento.

Following the incident on June 29, Sacramento Police said the driver somehow managed to get around the trail gates and onto the path.

Members of the cycling community are shocked something like this could happen. Police said the driver entered the bath path just off of Tribute Road.

“I’ve never heard about that on the trail, so that person must have been very drunk,” Donovan Lewis, a cyclist, said last month.

For local cyclists, a crash like this is their worst nightmare.

“You try to always think about those things, especially when you’re riding on the road. Obviously, you’re in that mindset but outside the road when you’re here you’re thinking you’re safe,” Lewis said.

Police said the driver was showing signs of being drunk on the scene. The driver was arrested on felony DUI and hit and run charges.

Local cyclists call it a tragedy you can’t prepare for.

“You don’t really have time to think about anything. Hopefully, you get out of the way as soon as you see it,” Ben Nguyn, a cyclist, said last month.

Cyclists with a group called the “Sacramento Wheelmen” say the victim was riding with them at the time of the accident.

We were told several other club members had to jump off the trail to avoid being hit.