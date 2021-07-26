OAKLAND (CBS13) – Former Senator Barbara Boxer says she was robbed today in the San Francisco Bay Area.
According to her official Twitter account, the US Senator representing California was in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland when someone pushed her from behind, stole her cellphone, then got into a waiting car nearby and drove off.READ MORE: Jet Plane Crash Near Truckee Sparks Small Wildland Fire
She says she was not seriously hurt.
Boxer served as a US Senator from 1993-2017.READ MORE: California To Require All State And Health Care Workers To Provide Proof Of COVID Vaccination, Or Do Weekly Testing
Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."
— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Additional Relief Payments?