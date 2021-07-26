MODESTO (CBS13) — A crash involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff patrol car and two other vehicles led to a child being airlifted to the hospital Sunday night.
The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m. near College and Orangeburg avenues in Modesto.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but authorities say the sheriff's deputy was en route to a call when the accident happened.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the patrol car suffered significant damage, authorities say.
The child was airlifted to the hospital as a precaution.
No other details about the crash have been released at this point.