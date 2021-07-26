CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Crews are responding to a plane crash in Truckee that started a fire Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Ponderosa Golf Course.

No details about the plane involved in the incident have been released. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

A Truckee Fire official says the fire has been contained and there is no threat to Truckee at this time.

Updates to follow.