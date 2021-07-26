TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Crews are responding to a plane crash in Truckee that started a fire Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Ponderosa Golf Course.
No details about the plane involved in the incident have been released. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
A Truckee Fire official says the fire has been contained and there is no threat to Truckee at this time.

Fire crews responding to a plane crash and small wildland fire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Fire has been contained. No threat to Truckee
— Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) July 26, 2021
Updates to follow.