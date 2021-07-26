El Dorado County Escaped Inmate RecapturedAn inmate who walked away from a correctional camp in el dorado county over the weekend is back in custody. Edgar Benitez escaped Saturday night from his dorm at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp. He was caught in front of a home in Modesto.

16 minutes ago

Group Demands Transparency In Stockton Police In-Custody Death Of Shayne SutherlandThe group Justice Families joined gathered with other groups in front of the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, demanding that the Stockton Police Department hand over videos and other evidence that, they say, will shed light on how Shayne Sutherland died.

37 minutes ago

Did Smoke And Haze Play Factor In Truckee Jet Crash?Dave Bender shows what weather conditions were like when the luxury jet crashed near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport on Monday (7/26/21). Airport officials say haze and smoke could have been factors in the deadly crash.

1 hour ago

"Why Would You Do This To A Grandmother!?" Former Sen. Boxer Describes Being Assaulted, RobbedThe former US Senator from California, who is 80, was assaulted and robbed Monday (7/26/21) in Oakland, she says. After pushing Boxer down, the attacker stole the phone Boxer had purchased just two days earlier.

1 hour ago

Man Describes Watching Deadly Jet Crash In TruckeeA man says he was playing golf when the jet went down nearby.

2 hours ago