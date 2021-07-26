Questions Surround Luxury Jet Crash In TruckeeThe crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the Ponderosa Golf Course. According to the FAA, a Bombardier CL 600 was making its approach to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it crashed into a heavily-treed area near Reynolds Way, sparking a wildland fire.

28 minutes ago

California COVID Case Rate Doubles Since May To 11.2 Per 100K PeopleThe test positivity rate is also up to 5.3%. It was 0.7% in June.

1 hour ago

Vegetation Fire Burns Along Garden Highway Near Northgate BoulevardCrews are on the scene of a wildfire in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Garden Highway. It has only burned one acre, but threatened a nearby apartment building.

1 hour ago

Tamarack Fire: 67,746 Acres Burned, 45% ContainedContainment of the Tamarack Fire has improved to 45 percent, which has burned 67,746 acres since its July 4 start.

1 hour ago

CA Health Care Employees, State Employees Now Required To Show Proof Of COVID VaccinationGov. Gavin Newsom announced the new rule Monday, which will take effect next month. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller’s office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors.

1 hour ago