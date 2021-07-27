TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Authorities confirm that a total of four people were killed in Monday’s small jet plane crash in Truckee.
According to the FAA, there were two crew members and two passengers on the Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 605 at the time of the crash.
No one on the ground was injured, authorities have said.
The plane was making its approach to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it crashed into a heavily-treed area near Reynolds Way. The plane had departed from Coeur d'Alene Airport in Idaho, the FAA says.
The crash sparked a wildland fire that was promptly contained.
Video from a nearby surveillance camera captured the moment the plane went down.
Exactly what caused the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.