TURLOCK (CBS13) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a car fire in the driveway of a Turlock home early Tuesday morning.
Turlock Fire officials say their crews responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Payne Way just after 4 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters found two cars in a driveway quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.
One person with burn injuries was found at the scene. That person has since been flown to the hospital for treatment; their condition is not known.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.