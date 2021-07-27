BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte and Plumas counties.

9:10 a.m.

The Dixie Fire has now surpassed 200,000 acres.

As of Tuesday morning, per Cal Fire’s latest numbers, the wildfire has burned 208,206 acres and is just 23 percent contained.

Firefighters say spotting remains the biggest threat from the wildfire. With some winds in the forecast on Tuesday, crews are on alert.

On Monday, advantageous weather conditions helped firefighters get a better handle of the east zone of the wildfire. Further, the thick blanket of smoke helped act as shade and further decreased temperatures.

Numerous evacuation orders remain in effect. Head to Cal Fire’s website for the latest information.

Previous day’s updates below:

7:52 p.m.

The fire now sits at 198,021 acres and is 22 percent contained. Twenty-two is also the number of structures destroyed, along with 14 minor structures. Seven structures have been damaged.

VIDEO: #DixieFire East Zone Fire Behavior Analysist Dennis Burns Gives the Evening Fire Behavior Video Update for July 26. Watch here https://t.co/Bibv8uXJco pic.twitter.com/HQEQKRxaO7 — Lassen NF (@LassenNF) July 27, 2021

Evening Update Per CAL FIRE: #DixieFire in Butte County and Plumas County is 198,021 acres and 22% contained for Monday evening. https://t.co/Qg2QpLFqft pic.twitter.com/YnooZz7DkZ — SIERRA SUN TIMES (@SIERRASUNTIMES) July 27, 2021

11:24 a.m.

The Dixie Fire is quickly getting close to 200,000 acres burned.

On Monday, Cal Fire reported that the wildfire had grown to 197,487 acres. Containment is also up to 22 percent.

Part of the reason for the big jump in acreage was the Dixie Fire merging with the nearby Fly Fire over the weekend.

Firefighters are hopeful that, with temperatures decreasing a bit, that fire behavior will be moderating, allowing for easier work on dozer and hand lines.

Numerous evacuation orders remain in place. For the latest information on evacuation orders, head to Cal Fire’s website.

Previous day’s updates below:

10:15 p.m.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said more than 4,000 county residents are under mandatory evacuation orders. Authorities said there isn’t an immediate plan to evacuate the town of Quincy, however, the situation remains monitored.

Damage assessments are being conducted where possible.

9:00 p.m.

In addition to the 16 structures that have been destroyed, at least one other has been damaged. According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire slightly grew into the night to burn 192,849 acres while it remained 21% contained.

Evacuation orders for several areas remain in place. That information can be found below.

4:30 p.m.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations have been expanded to include the east shore of Lake Almanor, including Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection, as well as east of Highway 147 at County Riad A-13 to Little Dyer Mountain and southeast to Dyer Mountain.

Authorities advise evacuating to the north as an evacuation shelter was established at Lassen Community College in Susanville.

Additionally, as mandatory evacuation orders have expanded, evacuation warnings are now in place for the following areas: Moonlight Valley, Engel Mine, Lone Rock Valley, a Portion of Growers Boulevard, Kettle Rock, Taylor Lake, Wilcox Valley, Rattle Snake Peak, Franks Valley, Babcock Crossing, Elephants Playground, Murdock Crossing, Walker Mine, the west portion of Grizzly Valley, Mt. Ingalls, Greenhorn, Spring Garden and Massack.

See photos of the Dixie Fire below.

12:50 p.m.

Overnight, the Dixie and Fly fires burning in Butte and Plumas counties burned together, making up an estimated 195,000 acres combined.

Just before noon Sunday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for all of Genesee Valley and northern and eastern parts of Indian Valley, with additional warnings to follow.

Cal Fire said more than 10,700 structures were threatened by flames and at least 16 structures have been destroyed. The agency said the fire remains highly active with long-range spotting and extreme rates of spread in a remote area with limited access and steep terrain.

See a time-lapse of Fly Fire in Plumas County here.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13 at 5:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. On Saturday, it burned across both Highways 70 and 89, according to Cal Fire.

There are currently more than 4,200 personnel assigned to the fire, including many from the Sacramento area.

Saturday’s updates below:

10:48 p.m.

Sacramento Metro Fire on Saturday said four firefighters are part of a task force assisting with the Dixie Fire.

According to Cal Fire’s website, evacuations remain in place for the following areas.

The west shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance, and everything west to the Butte-Plumas County line, including Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas.

Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection, including Belden and Butt Valley reservoirs, Prattville, Butt Reservoir Road, and everything west to the Butte/Plumas County line, and the community of Seneca south to Highway 70.

The Paxton, Seneca, Long Valley, and East Butt Lake areas. Evacuation Warning to include the Paxton area at State Route 70 north to the Long Valley, west to the south side of Butt Lake, from the south side of Butt Lake to SR70 at Virgilia, east along the north edge of the SR70 corridor to Paxton.

In the Long Valley and Seneca communities, starting from the Long Valley area north along Wolf Creek Road to the intersection of Wolf Creek Road and South Almanor, from the intersection of South Almanor and Wolf Creek Road west along South Almanor, continuing west along Fox Farm Road to the intersection of Humbug-Humboldt Crossing Road, from the intersection of Fox Farm Road and Humbug-Humboldt Road, to south along Prattville Butt Valley Reservoir Road.

More evacuation orders and warning information can be found here.

12:56 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in the Dixie Fire which has grown to 181,289 acres and is 19% contained. Ten structures have been destroyed and 7,010 structures are threatened.

Just before 1 p.m., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents on the north side of Chandler Road, from Oakland Camp Road to Highway 70 east.

On Friday, Cal Fire issued an update detailing all of the regions under evacuation orders and those under evacuation warnings.

Friday’s updates below:

5:45 p.m.

A virtual community meeting is being held at 7 p.m. regarding the Dixie Fire. Here is the Zoom meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81721688745 USA 215-446-3649 Conference code: 746758 USA 888-557-8511 (US Free) Conference code: 746758

#DixieFire 7pm Virtual Community Meeting Facebook Live & Zoom

Facebook Live is hosted here on the CAL FIRE/Butte County Facebook OR Zoom…https://t.co/5anAzgttCA

USA 215-446-3649 Conference code: 746758

USA 888-557-8511 (US Free) Conference code: 746758 pic.twitter.com/uFvCNuJnkn — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 24, 2021

4:11 p.m.

Butte County has issued some information about their evacuation center and animal shelter. The evacuation center is at the Church of the Nazarene, which is at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville.

The shelter (for small animals) is at Old County Hospital, which is at 2279 Del Oro and Mono Ste. E in Oroville at 3:45 p.m.

#DixieFire Evacuation Center and Animal Shelter Information pic.twitter.com/zzeEvPSZ3E — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) July 23, 2021

2:51 p.m.

An Evacuation Order has now been issued for the Butte Meadows area.

The order was previously an Evacuation Warning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

An evacuation warning is in effect for Quincy, meaning that people need to be ready to evacuate if they are ordered to.

Dixie Fire EVACUATION UPDATE

07.23.21

2:30 p.m. The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is UPGRADING the EVACUATION WARNING to an EVACUATION ORDER for the Butte Meadows area due to the Dixie Fire. #ButteSheriff #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/t3mZcPdvQO — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) July 23, 2021

1:42 p.m.

With the Dixie Fire continuing to grow, smoke from the massive blaze is now drifting down into the Sacramento Valley.

Several agencies across the valley – including El Dorado Hills, Folsom and Rocklin – have posted advisories early Friday morning, alerting residents that the smoke they may be seeing is not from any active fires in their area at the moment.

People are being urged to limit their outdoor activities for the time being due to the smoke.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, it appears the smoke will eventually move out by Friday night.

Smoke from the #DixieFire #FlyFire has made its way down into the Sacramento Valley today. Here's a look at the latest near-surface smoke forecast. For the latest air quality forecasts, visit https://t.co/XYTBpMWUqP. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sGR0exKVCR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 23, 2021

8:29 a.m.

The Dixie Fire continued to grow overnight, with the wildfire now at 142,940 acres.

Containment inched up to 18 percent as well, firefighters report.

Firefighters say the flames are continuing to move north and northeast, with there still being the potential for 2-3 more miles of new growth.

Thursday’s updates below:

10:13 p.m.

Firefighters are going door to door in Greenville and Crescent Mills urging people to evacuate to the Springs of Hope church in Quincy.

The Dixie Fire is now over 103,000 acres. Cal Fire warns fire conditions will be bad the next three days.

5:55 p.m.

More evacuation orders have been issued for Plumas County.

The following Mandatory Evacuation Orders are now in effect:

Chandler Road from Highway 70 at Chandler Road west to Oakland Camp.

People are being urged to leave immediately.

Evacuees should drive eastbound to 59 Bell Lane in Quincy, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says.

4:33 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued in Plumas County.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas are now under Mandatory Evacuation Orders:

Greenville and Crescent Mills, Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls, Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls to the Hwy 70/89 Junction, Highway 70 at Black Hawk Rd north to the Highway 70/89 Junction. Also, everything on the western side of Highway 70, including Butterfly Valley, and Black Hawk.

The orders have been prompted due to a spot fire from the Dixie Fire as well as the forward progression of the incident, which remains only 17 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says personnel are going door-to-door to make the evacuation notices.

10:15 a.m.

The Dixie Fire has now burned 103,910 acres as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reports.

Firefighters say they are continuing to aggressively battle the flames, which are still moving northeast. Limited access and steep terrain remains a problem for crews.

While the incident has now been burning for a week, slightly more containment is also now being reported. After days of being stuck at 15 percent, Cal Fire reported on Thursday that containment is now up to 17 percent.

Numerous evacuation orders still remain in effect in Butte, Lassen and Plumas counties.

Wednesday night, Cal Fire confirmed that at least eight structures had been destroyed by the Dixie Fire so far. It’s unclear if any of those structures were homes, however.

Wednesday’s updates below:

9:25 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, at least eight structures have been destroyed by the Dixie Fire. The agency said it could not confirm yet if any of the structures were homes.

As of Wednesday night, the fire has grown to 91,268 acres and was still 15% contained.

8:46 a.m.

The Dixie Fire burning in Butte County has now grown to 85,479 acres as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reports.

Containment still stands at 15 percent, the number it has been stuck at since the weekend.

Firefighters reported that the wildfire remained active overnight. Cal Fire says the wildfire is continuing to move northeast, with 2-3 miles of area possibly being burned.

Existing control lines from the previous Bear and Chips fires are helping firefighters, as the Dixie Fire is now well established in that previous burn scar.

Several evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in both Butte and Lassen counties.

Tuesday’s updates below:

7:40 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, the Dixi has burned 61,376 acres and containment was still at 15%, according to Cal Fire.

The agency said 810 structures remain threatened by the fire, and so far, two structures have been destroyed.

7:43 a.m.

The Dixie Fire continued to grow overnight, with Cal Fire reporting that size had jumped to 59,984 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Containment still stands at 15 percent, the same as it was on Monday.

Firefighters say the flames are continuing to move to the east and north. With isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening, firefighters are also concerned for new starts.

Evacuation orders remain unchanged since Monday.

Hard closures of Highway 70 at Deadwood and Bucks Lake Road at Plains Road also remain in effect.

Monday’s updates below:

9:15 p.m.

Cal Fire said Monday night that the Dixie Fire in Butte County has grown to burn 40,500 acres and was still 15% contained. The agency said crews will continue to work through the night on widening and strengthening control lines that are in place.

Though it was an active day overall for the fire, Cal Fire warns that the area may experience isolated thunderstorms. Lightning strikes have already been the cause of several wildfires throughout Northern California.

6:55 p.m.

The California Office of Emergency Services released data Monday evening on how many people were evacuated due to wildfires in the state. Due to the Dixie Fire, approximately 1,250 people were evacuated from their homes in Butte and Plumas counties.

Evacuation orders from the weekend were still in place for the High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the areas of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, including Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road and west to the Plumas-Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

On Monday new, evacuation orders were issued for the area from Twain east to Paxton and the Greenville Wye (Highway 89 at Highway 70) and the community of Seneca and the area south of it to Highway 70.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas.

6:00 p.m.

Evacuation orders now include the area from Twain east to Paxton and the Greenville Wye (Highway 89 at Highway 70), authorities said.

3:52 p.m.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said mandatory evacuations for the Dixie Fire have been expanded to include the community of Seneca and the area south of it to Highway 70. Residents should leave immediately.

As of Monday, the Dixie Fire has burned 30,074 acres and was still at 15% containment.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the areas of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, including Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road and west to the Plumas-Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas.

Additionally, Pacific Gas & Electric Company says its equipment was possibly involved in the start of the now 30,000-plus acre Dixie Fire.

Sunday’s updates

8:50 p.m.

Cal Fire said Sunday night that the Dixie Fire has grown to burn 18,702 acres, while containment was still at 15%. There was “significant fire activity” Sunday and the flames continued moving southeast toward Bucks Lake, the agency said.

According to Cal Fire, 810 structures are threatened by the fire. No structures have been destroyed and there have been no other injuries reported.

6:33 p.m.

More evacuations have been ordered as a result of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the areas of Jonesville and Philbrook.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres and was 15% contained.

Evacuation orders are also still in place for multiple areas in nearby Plumas County, including High Lakes from Rock Creek to Tobin. Additionally, evacuation warnings are in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas, and the area east of the Rock Creek Dam to Caribou, including both sides of Highway 70 in the area. Highway 70 in the area is closed.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s firefight, according to Cal Fire. This was the only injury reported so far in the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire said the firefighter was able to walk away.