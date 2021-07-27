VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after an early morning police chase in Vacaville ended with the suspect shooting and killing themselves.
Vacaville police say, around 12:30 a.m., an officer tried to pull over a driver near Gibson Canyon and Fruitvale. That driver stopped for a moment, but then took off.
A chase then followed that, at one point, went onto westbound Interstate 80.
A chase then followed that, at one point, went onto westbound Interstate 80.

Eventually, officers used a spike strip on the suspect near the Alamo Drive off-ramp. The suspect then got off the freeway and was hit by another spike strip.
Police say the suspect then stopped on Alamo Driver just north of Merchant Street. There, officers noticed that the suspect would not respond to their commands.
After approaching the car, officers found that the suspect had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No one else was in the car at the time, police say.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.