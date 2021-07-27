WOODLAND (CBS13) — A pair of suspects who thought they could get away with burglary during a widespread power outage in Woodland early Tuesday morning have been arrested.
Woodland police say, just after midnight, there was a power outage that knocked out the lights to part of the city.
Despite the power being out, at least one business’ alarm was working. Officers responded to investigate the alarm and quickly found that someone had broken into the store by smashing a window. Several scooters that were on display up front were stolen, police say.
Police set up a perimeter in the area and, a short time later, officers spotted a suspect running away. That suspect, 26-year-old Woodland resident Cory Neal Rogers, was later found hiding in the front patio of a nearby restaurant.
Officers believe Rogers tried to ditch a stolen scooter while running away.
Later in the night, thanks to surveillance video, a second suspect was identified in connection to the burglary. That suspect, 27-year-old Woodland resident Christian James Aguilera, was later found behind a 7-eleven store – along with three stolen scooters.
Both Aguilera and Rogers have been arrested and are facing burglary and conspiracy charges.