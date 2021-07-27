2021 CrossFit Games Individual Finals To Air On CBS Sunday, August 1The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin this week in Madison Wisconsin and CBS Sports will have live coverage of the individual finals on Sunday August 1.

Major League Rugby Championship Featuring Rugby ATL Against L.A. Giltinis On CBS Sunday August 1The Major League Rugby championship is set for this weekend in Los Angeles and CBS Sports will have live coverage.

'Roswell, New Mexico' Stars Jeanine Mason And Nathan Dean Prepare For Season 3 On The CW: 'This Season Is Wild'Tune in for 'Roswell, New Mexico' tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

'Love Island' Welcomes Genny Shawcross, Flo Money And 8 Others This Sunday Night On CBSCatch an all-new 'Love Island' this Sunday on CBS and streaming with the CBS App or Paramount+.

Stephen King To Read An Exclusive Scene From Upcoming Novel ‘Billy Summers’This worldwide event, with King narrating a never-before-released selection, will offer fans a sneak peek at the book before it’s published on August 3 by Scribner Books (a Simon & Schuster/ViacomCBS company).

Nathan Kress On Paramount+'s 'iCarly': 'We Were Kind Of Ahead Of Our Time'The hit Nickelodeon series "iCarly" is back in a brand new way on Paramount+. Actor Nathan Kress tells us what it was like to play Freddie Benson again.