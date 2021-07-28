AUBURN (CBS13) — Sleep apnea can be scary; you stop breathing while you sleep. Millions use CPAP machines to keep the oxygen flowing, but an Auburn retiree says she can’t a replacement one after hers was recalled – putting her health in danger.

“It’s been horrific,” Sue Michaels said.

Michaels feels stuck after the recall of her lifeline.

When she stops breathing in her sleep, her Philips CPAP machine used to kick in to keep oxygen flowing to her brain. But she hasn’t used it since June, after the recall.

“My memory and my cognitive ability has diminished dramatically,” Michaels said.

Her machine’s manufacturer, Philips, recalled 18 different models in June due to a piece of foam that could break down causing asthma, respiratory, kidney and liver problems – possibly having toxic, carcinogenic effects.

Michaels, who recently finished chemotherapy, can’t afford a new machine and says the rental supply is now diminished.

Her doctors think the benefits of using her recalled machine outweigh the risks, but she doesn’t like that answer.

“For someone who’s had cancer … it hardly seemed like a good solution to me,” Michaels said.

We asked Philips for its timeline for repairs. The company says with “3 to 4 million units globally … half in the U.S.” it’s working “as expeditiously as possible.”

We then turned to a supplier, which confirmed the recall wiped out its inventory within three days.

After we explained Sue’s situation, they overnighted her a rental machine.

“It’s just insane. Some people will literally die in their sleep if they stop breathing often enough,” Michaels said.

The company has no immediate fix and is working on a loaner program. So what do you do right now? Work with your doctor on your best option.

We asked if the company would give refunds so people could buy a new machine elsewhere. They did not answer that question.

Philips’ full statement is below: