NEW YORK CITY (CBS13) — A Folsom company took center stage at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning, ringing the bell to celebrate their initial public offering.
PowerSchool provides educational technology to 45 million students across the globe.
Hardeep Gulati, the company's CEO, told CBS13 that demand was even higher during the pandemic.
"Even coming out of the pandemic, [we need to] make sure we are understanding where the students are so we can provide the right support for those students," Gulati said.
The Greater Sacramento Economic Council says PowerSchool’s IPO is the largest in K-12 through 12 education software in the country. It’s also the largest traditional IPO Sacramento has seen in a decade.