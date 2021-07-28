MANTECA (CBS13) — A large amount of meth was seized by officers during a traffic stop on Highway 99 near Manteca on Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol's Valley Division says, just after 9 a.m., an officer noticed a car driving with tinted windows on northbound Highway 99 south of Lathrop Road. That was was soon pulled over – with the officer quickly noticing some things that led him to suspect criminal activity.
With the help of K9 Tyson, officers were alerted about some possible narcotics in the vehicle.
A search was then done and officers eventually uncovered around 182 pounds of methamphetamine.
The driver, only identified as a woman at this point, has since been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.