SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Flex Alert is set to go into effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures spike across Northern California.
Hot weather returns to interior #NorCal through Friday with widespread triple digit heat expected across the Central Valley. Slight cooling possible this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xXZwCTfxsG
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2021
Hot weather is returning to the region and is expected to stick around through Friday. Triple-digit heat is forecasted across the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
In anticipation of the sharp increase in electricity demand from air conditioners, the California Independent System Operator says the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rotating power outages are possible if electricity use exceeds the supply.