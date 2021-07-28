CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Flex Alert is set to go into effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures spike across Northern California.

Hot weather is returning to the region and is expected to stick around through Friday. Triple-digit heat is forecasted across the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

In anticipation of the sharp increase in electricity demand from air conditioners, the California Independent System Operator says the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

California residents are being urged to try and reduce their electricity use during that time by setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refraining from using major appliances.

Rotating power outages are possible if electricity use exceeds the supply.