Poll Shows Recall Newsom Effort Gaining MomentumThe UC Berkeley poll shows that likely voters are nearly split over whether Governor Newsom should be removed from office, with 47 percent, saying yes and 50 percent in opposition of the recall.

3 hours ago

Experts Weigh In On Accusations Against Governor Newsom’s Family Over Mask WearingA face mask controversy has forced Governor Newsom to remove his kids from summer camp. A group supporting recall efforts against the Governor circulated a photo showing one of his kids not wearing a mask indoors.

3 hours ago

Pandemic Causing RV ShortageThe pandemic forced factories that make RVs to shutdown temporarily, and when they came back online, manufacturers faced supply chain issues that continue today. Nationwide, dealerships are having trouble filling their inventory.

3 hours ago

Jet Narrowly Missed Bus When It Crashed In Truckee, Killing 4 People On BoardThree are still a lot of unanswered questions about the plane crash on Monday (7/26) that crashed in a fireball, killing four people. The investigation is only in the beginning stages and could take weeks to complete. Meanwhile, families of the deceased wait for answers and neighbors are haunted by the memory of the crash.

3 hours ago

Yolo County Brings Back Mask Mandate For Indoor GatheringsYolo County is becoming the first county in our area -- and just the second in the state -- to bring back a mask mandate. Starting Friday, face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces. But will will businesses-- be enforcing it this time around?

3 hours ago