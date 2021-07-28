ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in investigating a homicide in Rocklin.
Rocklin police say, early Sunday morning, a person returned to their 3900 block of East Midas Avenue residence and found his roommate dead.
Investigators believe the roommate was the victim of homicide, but no details about the person's death have been released at this point.
Police have also not yet released any information about the person killed, other than that he was a man.
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the neighborhood between 10 p.m. July 24 to 3 a.m. July 25 is urged to call detectives at (916) 625-5400.