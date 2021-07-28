SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Police Department motorcycle officer has been rushed to the hospital after crashing into a deer during a training ride on Wednesday.
The accident happened in the Foresthill area, Sacramento police say.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
Police say the officer suffered abrasions and was transported to the hospital.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 217, 581 Acres; Smoke Drifts Down To Central Valley
California Highway Patrol will be investigating the accident.MORE NEWS: Covered California Health Exchange Rates To Increase 1.8% In 2022
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.