City Of Grass Valley Hit By Cybercriminals, Pays RansomGrass Valley isn't the first city in the region to become targets, and likely won't be the last. Though, it came as a surprise to some community members that the city decided to pay the attacker's ransom.

31 minutes ago

Divisiveness Continues Between Those Vaccinated And Not As Yolo County Masks Up AgainIn our area, a mask mandate is just days away in Yolo County where there's also growing tension between those vaccinated and those who are not.

1 hour ago

Shots Fired Near UOP CampusThe incident happened around 7 a.m. near Dave Brubeck Way. Officers detained two people and recovered a pellet gun. A third person was detained on an unrelated charge, say Stockton police.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Police Motorcycle Officer Hurt After Crashing Into Deer During Training RideA Sacramento police motorcycle officer has been rushed to the hospital after crashing into a deer during a training ride on Wednesday. Police say the officer suffered abrasions and was transported to the hospital. California Highway Patrol will be investigating the accident.

2 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Visits Fire Damage In Alpine CountyThe Tamarack Fire is burning in Alpine County. It has burned over 68,000 acres and is 59 percent contained.

2 hours ago