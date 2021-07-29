DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – Two big rig crashes near Donner Lake have forced a closure of eastbound Interstate 80 Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
Photos from the scene show both trucks blocking significant portions of the roadway. One of the big rigs was jackknifed while the other was on its side.
The CHP Truckee said the eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed from the summit to Donner Lake. It is unknown how long it will take to fully reopen the roadway.
The cause of the crashes is unknown but photos show wet roadways.
At this time, details regarding possible injuries were not available.
