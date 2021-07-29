SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least two people were injured in a crash in South Sacramento Thursday afternoon.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Valley Hi Drive. Authorities advise avoiding the intersection as roadways in the area are impacted by the closures.
Sacramento police said two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, and it was unclear if there were any others injured or involved in the collision. The cause of the crash also remains unknown at this time, though investigators said DUI does not appear to be a factor.
Just before 4:30 p.m., Sacramento police said the roadways would be closed for approximately one more hour.
CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.