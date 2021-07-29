KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – An 18-year-old went missing in the Sacramento River while attempting to help a young swimmer in distress, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Wednesday afternoon, the teen, Ahmir Watson, was reportedly swimming on the Sutter County side of the river near Knights Landing and 3rd Beach, the sheriff’s office said. A caller reported last seeing Watson when he jumped in to help the younger swimmer get to safety.
As of Thursday afternoon, authorities say Watson has not yet been located despite boat and aircrews assisting with the search. The younger swimmer was said to be OK.
Watson was described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was believed to be wearing gray pants and no shirt.