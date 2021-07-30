CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – One person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles in North Auburn on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened during the afternoon along Bell Road east of New Airport Road.

According to the CHP, the collision shut down traffic in both directions. As of 6:30 p.m., the roadways were still closed.

Photos from the scene show major damage to the involved vehicles.

At this time, it is unknown how many other people were involved in the crash. No further information was available.