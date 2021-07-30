OAKDALE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a driver who sped away after hitting an Oakdale police officer, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
At around 12:30 p.m., a call was received regarding a person who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel while parked in front of the Save Mart on East F Street. Deputies arrived and attempted to contact the driver through the driver's side door, which was open.
The driver—who was identified by police as 36-year-old Christopher Milchen—woke up and immediately put the car in reverse, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, the officer was pinned against the open driver's side door and then dragged about 30 feet. The officer's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, but serious.
Milchen reportedly then took off toward the area of East Sierra Avenue and South Magg Avenue, where he got out and decided to take off on foot.