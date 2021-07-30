SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It will be hot again in the valley, with isolated showers moving through the sierra today through the afternoon and evening.
Some relief will come this weekend as temperatures will descend to the mid-90s. The gradual day-to-day cooling trend will begin this weekend as temperatures return closer to normal, which is around 93 this time of the year.