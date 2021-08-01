COLUSA (CBS13) – A helicopter with multiple people on board crashed in a remote area of Northern California on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.
The FAA said the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. near Colusa and initial reports seem to show that four people were on board, though that number has not yet been confirmed.
At this time, the identities and conditions of the people involved were unknown.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.