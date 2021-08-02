GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — As the Delta variant becomes a bigger threat and local counties set different mask mandates, a local church is setting up a mask-only seating section.
Bayside Church has several locations across the Sacramento area. While Placer County has no mask mandate in place, church leaders say they want everyone who wants to worship in person to have a safe option.
"Since the beginning of the reopening for Covid, we've known that people are in different places on this reopening. So we've wanted to say the entire time 'we have options,'" said Scott Conner, Bayside's executive pastor.
All of Bayside's services remain open, but the church is also still offering online streaming.
People who are feeling sick are being urged to stay home and stream the services.