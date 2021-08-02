COLUSA (CBS13) — A longtime Colusa County farmer and his wife were among the four people killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend, his family confirmed on Monday.
Bill Vann, his wife Susie, and two of their friends died in the Sunday afternoon crash near Highway 45 at Reservation Road. The sheriff’s office said first responders to the crash site pronounced the victims dead at the scene.READ MORE: Bay Area Joins Sacramento, Yolo Counties In Requiring Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status
The Vann family are well-known almond farmers who have called Colusa County home since the early 1900s. Their company now farms more than 17,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley.
READ MORE: Winds Whip Up 50-Foot Flames In Wildfire Near Grass Valley
Developing: We are learning the identities of those killed in a helicopter crash near Colusa. Bill Vann and his wife Susie along with 2 friends died. Vann Family Orchards has their flag half-staff today @CBSSacramento Bill was a well known farmer and businessman pic.twitter.com/Kbxnsul71u
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) August 2, 2021
“His loss is a shock to our family, our employees and our fellow growers,” said Garnett Vann, Bill’s brother and business partner, in a statement.
More than 200 people are employed by the Vann organization, the family says.
Garnett says the company will press on.
“Despite this tragic accident, the business will continue to move forward as we have been planning for the future for quite some time,” Garnett said.MORE NEWS: Search On For Woman, 40, Last Seen Near Garcia Bend Park
Exactly what caused the helicopter to crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.