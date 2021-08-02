SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has been rushed to the hospital after being extricated from a rollover crash in the Sacramento River Delta near Isleton early Monday morning.
The River Delta Fire District says their crews, along with several other agencies, responded to the area of Terminous Road near Highway 12 around 2:30 a.m. for a reported crash.
At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle had rolled over. The vehicle was damaged to the point that crews had to extricate a person from the vehicle.
That person was soon pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital. No details on the person's condition have been released.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.