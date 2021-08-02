CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Grass Valley News, Nevada County

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Firefighters say they had to battle 50-foot flames whipped up by wind in a wildfire near Grass Valley late Monday morning.

The fire sparked up near Brunswick Road, near Idaho-Maryland Road.

Crews quickly moved in and started dozer lines. Spotting was also reported across Idaho-Maryland Road. Tankers started doing drops onto the fire.

An evacuation order was issued for Loma Rica Ranch, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation warning was also issued for the surrounding areas.

All evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Firefighters have since reported full containment a little after noon.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.