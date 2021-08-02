SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for a woman who was last seen near Garcia Bend Park in Sacramento over the weekend, authorities say.
Sacramento police say the 40-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing on Sunday.
Officers have canvassed the area and a sweep of the river in the area of Garcia Bend Park was done, but the woman has not yet been located. Some of her personal property has been found, but police would not go into further detail.
Police say they have not found any signs of foul play.