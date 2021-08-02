SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say positive plague tests have prompted a closure of the Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Kiva Beach in South Lake Tahoe.
Exactly when the positive tests were detected is not clear, but US Forest Service officials say those areas will remain closed through Friday.
Vector control will be out doing eradication treatments through Thursday.
While infamous for killing millions of people during the Middle Ages, the positive plague tests pop up from time to time. The disease is naturally present across California, especially in higher elevation areas like El Dorado County.
The disease is often passed to humans from a rodent flea that was carrying the plague bacterium, or from people handling an infected animal.
Over the past decade, there are an average five confirmed human plague cases a year. There have been only a total of 12 confirmed deaths from plague in the US since 2000, according to the CDC.
People are urged to avoid contact with rodents and to keep pets away from burrows.