GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Authorities say they discovered that a woman drowned at Folsom Lake over the weekend after a young child was found alone at the park.
California State Parks officials say, late Sunday morning, park visitors found a boy who was around 5 to 6-years-old and brought him to the Beals Point entrance station.
The boy soon told staff that his guardian had sunk in the water.
Rangers and lifeguards then quickly started searching the area the boy's guardian was last seen in.
About an hour later, a California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted a body in the water. First responders found that the person, a 49-year-old woman, was in about 20 feet of water.
Lifeguards recovered the woman's body was and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the South Placer Fire Department. Her name has not been released at this point.
The boy has been turned over to his family.