BAXTER (CBS13) — A crash involving two big rigs has traffic slow along Interstate 80 in the Sierra late Tuesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. near Baxter Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the wreck is now partially blocking part of eastbound I-80.
Big rig collision on I-80 eastbound east of Baxter. Slow and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Nm4QbALUbm
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) August 3, 2021
It's also unclear if there were any injuries.
Drivers are being advised to expect slow traffic through the area.