MEYERS (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a wild Tahoe bear attack.
It happened back in June, but the department says there's been misinformation about it spreading recently on social media.
Deputies say a man arrived home to his rental cabin in Meyers and heard something upstairs. He grabbed his gun — which he owns legally — and walked upstairs where the bear confronted him.
The animal reportedly stood up on its hind legs and pushed the man to the floor. The man then opened fire as the bear thrashed around the home.
The bear eventually got out through a sliding glass door. It was caught and euthanized the next day.
The sheriff’s office says this has been a busy bear season because of the drought and a lack of resources.