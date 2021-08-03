MODESTO (CBS13) — A search is on the hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday evening.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road.
The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him. The vehicle appears to have had black rims and a black aftermarket bumper.
No other details about the suspect have been released at this point. The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released.MORE NEWS: State Water Officials Preparing To Make Emergency Cutbacks To Growers And Ranchers
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.