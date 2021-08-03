PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — PG&E says it may be responsible for another fire in Northern California.
On Tuesday, the utility company said the US Forest Service is investigating a tree that landed on their equipment near Quincy where the Fly Fire started on July 22.
That fire would later grow to around 4,000 acres before it merged with the much larger Dixie Fire – which PG&E believes may have also been started by their equipment.
PG&E recently announced that it would be burying around 10,000 miles of power lines in high fire-risk areas, a move prompted by the string of destructive wildfires – like 2018's Camp Fire – caused by the utility's equipment.
As of Tuesday morning, the Dixie Fire has grown to 253,052 acres and has destroyed 45 structures.