SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Tamarack, the black bear cub injured in the wildfire of the same name, has escaped from the animal rescue where it was being rehabilitated.
The cub was rescued back in June in the Markleeville area. Its paws had suffered significant burns in the wildfire.
Wildlife officials took the 6-month-old bear to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care group to be rehabilitated.
However, the group announced on Tuesday that Tamarack had escaped from their facility.
Tamarack was apparently able to tunnel under an electric fence, the group says.
The cub is believed to be in the area of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley or Sierra Tract. Anyone who sees the cub is urged to contact the wildlife rescue’s hotline at (530) 577-2273.