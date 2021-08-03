TURLOCK (CBS13) — The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a man in Turlock early Tuesday morning along Highway 99.
California Highway Patrol says the 27-year-old victim was found just before 3 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, near West Main Street. The vehicle that struck him had already taken off by the time officers arrived.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 253,052 Acres, More Evacuation Orders Issued
Officers say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released, but he was a resident of Delhi.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?
No distinguishing details about the suspect and their vehicle have been released at this point.MORE NEWS: Fly Fire That Merged With Larger Dixie Fire Possibly Caused By Tree Falling Onto PG&E Equipment
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.