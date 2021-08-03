SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyler, the Creator has a date with Sacramento next year.
On Tuesday, the alternative hip-hop artist announced his Spring 2022 North American tour dates.
Kali Uchi, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown will be accompanying Tyler for the tour, which will kick off on Feb. 10, 2022 and span 34 arenas.
TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021
Sacramento will get to see Tyler on April 2 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.