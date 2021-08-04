STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle crash near Modesto late Tuesday night.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 10:30 p.m., a motorcycle rider lost control and crashed on Santa Fe Avenue, just north of South Avenue. Two people were on the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Stockton man (the driver) and a 20-year-old woman from Elk Grove.
Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was used to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto but also later died from her injuries.
Both people were wearing helmets, police say. Their names have not been released at this point.
Investigators believe the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash, but they're also looking into whether another vehicle was possibly involved.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.